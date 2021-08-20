Jharkhand: Two hardcore Maoists held

The police have arrested two high-ranking hardcore Maoists wanted in both Jharkhand and Bihar in the last two days from different districts, officials said on Friday.

The arrested Maoists have been identified as Ramesh Ganjhu alias Ankit Ji alias Azad Ji and Pradyuman Sharma alias Kundan alias Saket, carrying a cash reward of ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh, respectively.

While Ganjhu, who is accused of killing over 30 security personnel in different incidents of ambush , was arrested in Chatra district on Thursday, Sharma was held in Hazaribagh in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

Ganjhu, who originally hails from Chatra district, is said to be instrumental in carrying out ambush against security forces over the past two decades across Jharkhand and Bihar, including one in Latehar district, wherein 15 security personnel were killed.

“Chatra SP had got information that Ganjhu was on recruitment drive for his front in Lawalong-Chatra area and is based in Barwadih forest area under Lawalong police station. During combing operation, a dedicated team constituted to nab him got hold of one person in the forest who was later identified as Azad,” a statement from the police department said.

Police said Ganjhu is named in 46 cases registered with different police stations in Jharkhand and Bihar.

In another major catch, Sharma, who originally hails from Jehanabad district in Bihar, was held from forest area under Chouparan police station in Hazaribagh district during a special combing operation on Thursday night. Sharma is facing 90 registered cases and is a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoists), police said.

“Pradyuman is one of the most significant members of the Magadh zone of CPI (Maoists). He has been in touch with the top leadership of their Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB). He has been active since 1996 and is named in 90 cases in Bihar and Jharkhand,” said Hazaribagh superintendent of police, Manoj Ratan Chothe.