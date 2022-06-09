Jharkhand: Villagers set on fire two alleged rapists, one dies

One person died while another is battling for life after they were set on fire on Wednesday night by locals for allegedly raping a minor girl from their own village in Gumla district, officials said on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Sunil Oraon and Ashish Oraon, were allegedly picked from their home and beaten before being set on fire along with their two-wheeler. The incident happened between 9-10 pm on Wednesday, said Manish Chandra, deputy superintendent of police, Gumla.

“As per initial investigation, a minor girl was allegedly raped by Sunil and Ashish before she was dropped home by the duo. The girl and the accused are from the same village. Later, enraged family members of the girl and a few other villagers brought the two boys from home for a panchayat. They were beaten and then set on fire,” said Chandra.

While Sunil died of burn injuries during treatment, Ashish is currently under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, the girl said she was picked by the duo when she was returning from a marriage function at a relative’s place. “I know the two boys but had no idea they would do such a crime. They raped me in jungle area and threatened to kill me,” she alleged.

Chandra said the girl has filed complaint with Sadar police station alleging rape. “We are probing the case from all angles. We are also looking for people behind the murder who are currently only the run,” said Chandra, who was camping in the village, which remained tense.

Demanding capital punishment for those behind the murder, Angad Manjhi, brother of deceased Sunil Oraon, said the government should compensate the family as well. “Around a dozen persons had picked Sunil in an SUV. They were carrying swords and knifes. They beat and attacked Sunil and Ashish before pouring either petrol or kerosene and setting them on fire. This is a case of mob lynching so we demand strictest possible punishment,” Manjhi told reporters.

