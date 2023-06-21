Jharkhand woman thrown out of running train for resisting molestation bid

A 32-year-old woman from Jharkhand was allegedly sexually harassed on Surat Express and thrown from the running train along with her relative near Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in the general coach of Surat Express (19054) (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the woman, a resident of Palamu district in Jharkhand, and her 23-year-old relative were found unconscious on Tuesday morning near the railway track on the Badori railway line between Gwalior and Guna.

They were rushed to the district hospital where their conditions are said to be stable, said Rajesh Chandel, superintendent of police (SP), Gwalior.

The duo worked as labourers in Lucknow and they were going to Surat in search of work, said the SP.

Also Read: Two transgender persons stabbed to death in Hyderabad: Police

According to the woman, the incident took place on Monday night in the general coach of the Surat Express. In her statement, she said that when she was sitting with her relative, five people came to her and started clicking pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I objected and lied to them that I was travelling with my husband and he will not spare them. However, they did not stop. I got up and went near the gate and my relative followed me. They also followed us and started pulling my saree. I tried to stop them but they pushed me and my relative out of the running train,” the woman told the police.

Bilaua police station in-charge Ramesh Shakya said the train Surat Express (19054) runs between Muzaffarpur and Surat via Lucknow, Gwalior, Guna, and Ratlam, adding that the incident took place in the general coach of the train.

“The search for the accused is on. We have sought CCTV footage of Muzaffarpur railway station and Lucknow to identify the accused,” Shakya said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON