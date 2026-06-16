J’khand AG, AAG resign; Rohitashya Roy is new AG

Two top advocates working to provide legal assistance to the Hemant Soren-led state government in governance for the last six years resigned on two consecutive days paving the way for new replacements.

New Jharkhand AG meets CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Monday (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Advocate general (AG) Rajiv Ranjan resigned on Sunday while additional advocate general (AAG) Sachin Kumar followed suit on Monday. Advocate Rohitashya Roy has replaced Ranjan.

A notification issued by the law department late Sunday evening informed the development.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 (1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Jharkhand, hereby, accepts the resignation dated 14.06.2026 of Rajiv Ranjan, the then Advocate General, Jharkhand High Court, Ranchi, from the post of Advocate General, Jharkhand with immediate effect and appoints Rohitashya Roy, Advocate, Jharkhand High Court, Ranchi as Advocate General for the State of Jharkhand from the date of his assuming charge until further orders,” the notification reads.

After the appointment of the new AG, AAG Sachin Kumar tendered his resignation to him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Due to personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post of AAG, Jharkhand with immediate effect,” Kumar’s letter reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Due to personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post of AAG, Jharkhand with immediate effect,” Kumar’s letter reads. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) labelled the event a clear breakdown of administrative control, accusing the state government of actively dismantling its own legal machinery.

“What is playing out in Jharkhand is not governance but a game of ‘musical chairs’, where the tenure of anyone holding a constitutional post is insecure. Decisions regarding who gets removed from office, who is made to resign, or who is turned into a scapegoat are driven not by merit or performance, but by the internal power dynamics at play,’” BJP state spokesperson Ajay Sah said.