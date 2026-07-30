Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday greeted devotees arriving at Baba Baidyanath Dham and Basukinath temple in the state from across the country and abroad on the commencement of the holy Shravan month.

J'khand CM greets devotees arriving at Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath temple during holy Shravan month

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Lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva visit Deoghar during the month every year and offer prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple. They also pay obeisance at Baba Basukinath Dham in Dumka district.

"May Baba Bholenath bless all of you with happiness, peace, excellent health, and prosperity in your lives. May your faith, devotion, and penance bear fruit, and may this sacred month of Shravana bring auspiciousness to all of you," CM posted on social media.

Devotees started thronging Shiva temples across the state, including Baba Baidyanath Dham and Basukinath Dham, from Thursday morning to offer prayers.

The CM assured that the state government is working with full commitment to hold a safe and well-organised Shravani Mela in Deoghar.

"The state government is working with full commitment. We urge all devotees to follow the guidelines issued by the administration and ensure their journey is safe and pleasant," the CM added.

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{{^usCountry}} The month-long 'Shravani Mela' was inaugurated on Wednesday by state Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar and Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The month-long 'Shravani Mela' was inaugurated on Wednesday by state Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar and Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Tight security arrangements have been made for the devotees. AI-based drones, face recognition cameras and over 11,500 police personnel have been deployed, a senior officer said.

The fair, which is likely to witness the footfall of 35-40 lakh people, will conclude on August 28.

More than 1,200 security personnel have been deployed in and around the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, the officer said.

An AI-based integrated control room has been set up for the fair in Deoghar. A chatbot for information, feedback and helpline has been operationalised, an AI-based traffic management system is in place, and high-quality automatic number plate recognition cameras have been installed at various locations, he added.

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The state health department deployed more than 228 doctors and 400 paramedical personnel in Deoghar for the fair to provide round-the-clock healthcare services to pilgrims.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.