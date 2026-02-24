J’khand municipal polls: 61.84% turnout recorded amid clashes and complaints of chaos at booths

Around 61.84% of the 4.3 million eligible voters cast their vote on Monday to choose their representatives in the 48 urban local bodies of the state, which was marred by allegations of firing, lathi charge and administrative lapses in Giridih, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur. Bihar Governor Santosh Gangwar casts his vote in Ranchi on Monday (HT PHOTO)

According to the Jharkhand election commission, the state recorded a final voter turnout of 61.84%. In Ranchi municipal corporation area final voter turnout remained lowest at 43.28% while Saraikela recorded highest 75.35% turnout.

Voting was conducted for 9 municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils, and 19 nagar panchayats. In a shift from previous elections, the commission utilised traditional ballot papers and omitted the NOTA option. Over 6,000 candidates contested for various mayoral and ward councillor positions. As the voting progressed, voter participation showed a consistent and robust upward trend throughout the day.

After a relatively slow start with a 10.50% turnout recorded up to 9:00 AM, the momentum picked up significantly every two hours. By 11:00 AM, the figure had more than doubled to 23.23%, and the surge continued into the afternoon, reaching 37.44% by 1PM. By 3:00 PM, over half of the eligible electorate had exercised their franchise, with the voting percentage climbing to 50.61%. This steady rise reflected a high voter engagement as voters continued to queue up at polling stations across the city.

Several prominent figures and VVIPs cast their vote across various polling stations in Ranchi. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar cast his vote at the Model Polling Station No. 20 located at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) building. He emphasised that local body elections were critical for grassroots development.

CM Hemant Soren voted at St. Kuldeep High School (Booth 7, Ward 26) in Harmu. He arrived with his wife, Kalpana Soren, and stood in queue to cast his vote, later stating that the “city government” would now be formed.

Minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth cast his vote at DAV School and voiced concerns regarding the management of the polling process at certain booths.

State election commissioner Alka Tiwari voted at Ward 40 in Ranchi. Former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay cast his vote at St. Thomas School along with his daughter, Yashaswini Sahay.

Agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey exercised her franchise at Sant Ajay Middle School in Dahisot Banhora.

Despite a heavy security presence at 896 hyper-sensitive booths, several incidents disrupted peace.

In Giridih, a violent clash escalated into gunfire at booth 4, leaving at least two people injured, requiring emergency police intervention. In Dhanbad, significant chaos erupted at Ward 22 (Nag Nagar Susnilewa) over booth capturing allegations. The brother of a candidate was assaulted during the melee.

In Bokaro, Chas DSP Praveen Singh was injured during a scuffle at a polling station. Additionally, three women were detained for alleged “bogus voting” in Bhojpur Colony area.

In Jamshedpur, police resorted to a lathi-charge at a school to disperse brawling supporters. In Jugsalai, voting was halted for an hour following a ruckus over fraudulent voting claims.

In Ranchi, physical altercations were reported at Idrisia Tanzeem in Hindpiri.

In Sahibganj, a Home Guard soldier’s rifle accidentally discharged, causing a brief panic among voters. Furthermore, a ‘Kolhan Bandh’ protesting elections in Fifth Schedule areas led to a highway blockade in Chandil, affecting logistics.

Following the conclusion of the voting, all ballot boxes have been moved to secured strongrooms. The results are scheduled to be declared on February 27.