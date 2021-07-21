Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / J’khand records this year’s lowest active caseload
ranchi news

J’khand records this year’s lowest active caseload

With new Covid-19 cases consistently remaining in double digits over past several days, active cases in the state have come down to 320, the lowest this year so far, according to the health department’s daily bulletin
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
HT Image

With new Covid-19 cases consistently remaining in double digits over past several days, active cases in the state have come down to 320, the lowest this year so far, according to the health department’s daily bulletin.

On the first day of 2021, Jharkhand recorded 1,659 active cases. The figure kept decreasing gradually till the end of February, before the caseload started heading north as the second wave started making its presence felt since mid-March. The number of active cases peak on May 8 at 61,195.

Officials said the falling number is encouraging, as the active cases have decreased despite the health department not lowering guard on daily Covid-19 testing. “We are conducting around 50,000 tests everyday. But, positive cases have remained in double digits every day, which is encouraging. But, we cannot lower guard as we are technically still not out of the second wave, while the threat of another wave persists. The health secretary has directed to increase daily testing and ensure that contact tracing is done of all positive cases. We are especially focusing on incoming passengers from other states at railway stations and airport,” a health department official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the health department conducted 53,185 tests, of which only 33 samples were found positive, thereby recording a positivity rate of 0.06%. On the other hand, 49 patients across the state recovered on Tuesday, leaving only 320 active cases in Jharkhand.

Of the 24 districts in the state, as per latest data, 11 districts had active cases in single digit, while Giridh district had zero active cases. Ranchi and East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) districts, which have been worst-affected in both the first and the second waves of the pandemic, led the chart with 67 and 42 positive cases, respectively, on Tuesday.

Though Covid-19 case numbers have fallen drastically, several restrictions on mass gatherings, besides a complete 34-hour weekend lockdown, continues to be in place in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP