J’khand sees highest ever single day spike, active cases breach 20k-mark

Jharkhand broke all its previous records regarding Covid-19 statistics after detecting 3,480 new cases on Thursday, the highest ever single-day spike in positive cases since the pandemic’s outbreak last year, according to the state health department’s bulletin released on Friday morning.

The state last saw the peak in active cases on August 31 last after discovering 3,331 positive cases . However, these cases were unearthed after a special testing drive under which 163,113 samples were tested. The positivity rate on that day stood at 2.04%.

However, on Thursday, the 3,480 positive cases were discovered after testing only 38,552 samples, registering a record 9.02% positivity rate (number of positive cases per 100 samples tested). This indicates greater spread of infection.

The state has been witnessing a steep surge in daily detection of cases for last seven days, during which a total of 18,482 cases were discovered. This pushed the state’s active caseload over the 20,000-mark.

According to the health department’s bulletin dated April 16, 2021, the state has thus far reported 151,272 cases, including 129,301 recoveries, 20,651 active cases and 1,320 deaths.

Capital city Ranchi, which is hardest hit by the pandemic in the state, accounted for the maximum new cases with the discovery of 1,398 cases on April 15. This took the district’s tally to 46,889 cases, including 37,893 recoveries, 8,661 active cases and 385 deaths.

Out of the 20, 651 active cases in the state, Ranchi alone contributed 8,661 cases, accounting for nearly 42% of the state’s total active caseload. However, the district has a total of 2,995 beds comprising isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU and ventilator beds, in both government and private sectors.

The rising number of cases in Ranchi put the district’s health care and services in crisis, causing much trouble to patients, many of whom died in last one week for alleged want of adequate treatment.

Majority of hospitals in Ranchi, including private and government ones, were running with full capacity with all Covid-19 beds occupied.

According to April 16 data uploaded on Ranchi’s Covid-19 live dashboard, that shows availability of beds in different hospitals across the district, all premiere hospitals, including government-owned Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Sadar hospital, showed full occupancy of oxygen supported and ICU beds.

According to a district health department official, the city was reeling under acute shortage of oxygen supported and ICU beds. “Availability of isolation beds without oxygen support doesn’t serve much purpose, as it is meant only for secluding the infected person. It is of utmost important to set up more oxygen beds and ICU beds to check the fatality rate,” the official said.