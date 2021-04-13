Home / Cities / Ranchi News / JMM founding member Simon Marandi dies
JMM founding member Simon Marandi dies

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former minister Simon Marandi died after struggling a month-long illness at a Kolkata-based private hospital on Monday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former minister Simon Marandi died after struggling a month-long illness at a Kolkata-based private hospital on Monday night. He was 74.

Marandi was a five-time legislator from Littipara assembly constituency and was also a Member of Parliament once. Chief minister Hemant Soren and other senior leaders in the state expressed deep condolences over his demise. “His demise is an irreparable loss. He played a significant role in Jharkhand’s movement. His absence will always be felt,” Soren said.

State Assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto said, “One of the leading leaders of Jharkhand movement, Marandi was an MLA for five times and also held the post of Protem speaker in Jharkhand assembly. Being a parliamentarian from Rajamahal seat, he voiced people’s concerns in the Parliament.”

According to Marandi’s family members, he was suffering from an illness and his condition became serious nearly a month back. He was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, where he was undergoing treatment for past one month, and he died on Monday night, they said.

Marandi started his political career during his days as a student. He fought the Assembly polls from Littipara constituency for the first time in 1977 and won the seat by 149 votes. Thereafter, he held the post in 1980, 1985, 2009 and 2017. In 2014, he contested the seat on BJP ticket, but lost.

Marandi also contested from Rajmahal parliamentary seat in 1989 on JMM ticket and won. In 2013, he was also a Cabinet Minister in the Hemant Soren government.

