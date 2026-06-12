The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday organised a district-level Special Intensive Revision (SIR) workshop and training camp at Rabindra Bhawan in Pakur. The event focused heavily on booth management, voter list verification, and counteracting alleged discrepancies in the ongoing electoral roll updates, said people in the know.

JMM central general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey, central secretary Pankaj Mishra, Rajmahal MP Vijay Hansdak, and Littipara MLA Hemlal Murmu inaugurate the event on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

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The workshop was held under JMM district president Azizul Islam. The event saw a large turnout of party cadres and leaders, including party central general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey, central secretary Pankaj Mishra, Rajmahal MP Vijay Hansdak, and Littipara MLA Hemlal Murmu.

Addressing the gathering, Pandey raised serious concerns regarding the SIR process. He alleged systematic attempts were being made to remove the names of eligible voters from the official lists.

“Every worker plays a crucial role in safeguarding democracy and the Constitution,” Pandey stated. He declared that the JMM would democratically oppose any unfair deletions to protect the voting rights of every genuine citizen. He ordered workers to physically visit their respective booth areas, audit the voter lists, and actively help citizens reinstate missing or wrongly deleted names.

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{{^usCountry}} Central secretary Mishra provided technical training to the attending booth level agents (BLA-2s) and party workers. His briefing covered strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines, systematic voter list revision and mapping, execution of the party’s ongoing membership drive and spreading awareness about state public welfare schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Central secretary Mishra provided technical training to the attending booth level agents (BLA-2s) and party workers. His briefing covered strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines, systematic voter list revision and mapping, execution of the party’s ongoing membership drive and spreading awareness about state public welfare schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajmahal MP Hansda reinforced this message, calling booth-level office bearers the “true strength” of the party and urging them to tour their localities immediately. MLA Murmu provided explicit instructions on voter mapping protocols to ensure zero gaps at the ground level.

The intensive training camp showcased a united front, attended by a vast array of district leadership. Key attendees included district vice-presidents Haji Samad Ali, Harivansh Chaubey, and Peter Marandi, district secretary Michael Murmu and zilla parishad president Julie Khristmuni Hembram besides other central committee members.

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