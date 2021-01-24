Lalu Prasad Yadav airlifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad was shifted to Delhi by air ambulance on Saturday evening after his health deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, officials said on Saturday.

An eight-member medical board at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) recommended that the former Bihar chief minister be shifted to a higher institute after he developed breathing trouble on Thursday evening.

“Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS-Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment,” RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad told PTI.

Lalu, 72, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease, the doctors said.

“He needs specialised treatment and it was a collective decision to shift him to AIIMS, New Delhi,” the former CM’s son, and Bihar opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Lalu was airlifted to Delhi through a green corridor and all the procedures, including seeking the CBI court’s permission, were completed after the recommendation of the doctors.

The RJD leader has been convicted in three fodder scam cases. While he secured bail in two cases, his bail plea in connection with the third is pending with the Jharkhand high court.

Tejashwi also met Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren at his residence during the day to seek cooperation of the state government in arranging an air ambulance.

Earlier in the day, Lalu’s doctor Dr Umesh Prasad told reporters that the decision to shift him to AIIMS was taken to ensure better treatment. “He is a VIP patient and we don’t have adequate back up here to treat upon in case of exigencies,” Dr Prasad said, adding that there will not be any adverse impact on the leader’s health while shifting him to Delhi. “His lungs were functioning properly and the kidney condition was same,” he said.

The former CM was admitted to RIMS with multiple ailments, including kidney ailments, in December 2018.

On Friday, Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader’s deteriorating health.

After meeting his father, Tejashwi told reporters that his condition was worrisome.

