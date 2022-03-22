Lalu shifted to AIIMS in Delhi for better treatment

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who has been serving his jail term here following his conviction in fodder scam cases, was on Tuesday flown to New Delhi for better treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after his health parameters deteriorated over the past few days, officials said.

Prasad was flown to Delhi on a chartered flight after doctors at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here reviewed his condition on Tuesday and referred him to a higher centre for medical care.

“A medical board sat today to review his condition. His condition was worsening, especially his heart and kidney. Therefore, we are sending him to AIIMS the way we did last time,” said RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad.

On February 21 this year, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here had sentenced the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief to five years of imprisonment and imposed ₹60 lakh fine on him in the ₹139-crore Doranda treasury case related to the fodder scam.

The ailing septuagenarian leader was sent to Hotwar jail after conviction before being shifted within hours to a private ward at RIMS here in judicial custody for medical care.

Prasad had reportedly been battling several ailments, including those related to kidney and heart.

Following his conviction in the Doranda treasury case, the RJD chief challenged the conviction in Jharkhand High Court, besides pleading for bail. After preliminary hearing, the HC has listed the bail petition for hearing on April 1.

Earlier, Prasad had been in incarceration since December 2017 following his conviction in fodder scam cases and was given bail in April last year.