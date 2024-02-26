Ranchi: The lone Lok Sabha member of Congress from Jharkhand and one of the five working presidents of its state unit, Geeta Koda, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Lone Congress LS member from Jharkhand Geeta Kora joins BJP

Koda, along with her husband and former chief minister, Madhu Koda, who face cases of money laundering and holding disproportionate assets, had joined the Congress ahead of 2019 general election and emerged victorious from Chaibasa ( West Singhbhum) Lok Sabha seat.

The NDA won 12 (BJP won 11 and ally AJSU won 1) of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in 2019, with the exceptions of Chaibasa won by Kora and Rajmahal in Santhal Parganas division won by JMM’s Vijay Hansdak; Chaibasa, Rajmahal, Dumka, Lohardaga and Khunti are reserved for scheduled tribes.

The west Singhbhum district in Kolhan division is dominated by the Ho tribal sub group to which the Kodas belong to. With Koda’s joining the party, the BJP could well wield influence within the Ho community. Koda is all set to be fielded from Chaibasa, a stronghold of the family.

On asked for reasons why she quit the Congress party, Koda accused the party of resorting to politics of appeasement.

“The Congress has pushed the country into ruins. The Congress is only does appeasement politics. One the one hand, they claim they want to take everyone along, but the fact remains they care for none and are only concerned about their family. There is no point in stayin in the party that is least concerned about people. I have decided to serve people in future with the BJP. I would contribute in whatever capacity party requires me to. Will contribute in fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Modi to make India Vikshit Bharat,” Koda said.