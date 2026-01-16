Marandi welcomes Jharkhand high court order on police action at ED office

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi said on Friday that the Jharkhand high court’s direction staying Jharkhand Police action at the Directorate of Enforcement (ED)’s zonal office is “a slap in the face of the state government”, which was allegedly trying to influence the actions of the federal agency. Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi welcomed Jharkhand high court’s direction staying police action at ED’s zonal office (PTI)

“While staying the action being taken by the Ranchi Police against the ED, the HC has ordered that the security of the ED’s regional office be handed over to central security forces. The honourable court’s order is a resounding slap in the face of the Hemant government, which was trying to influence the actions of the investigating agencies,” Marandi said.

He further stated that no matter how much the Hemant government tries to intimidate and threaten the investigating agencies through the police, “the action against corruption will not stop”.

“Former minister Mithilesh Thakur, a close associate of the chief minister, who prepared the script for the false and fabricated allegations against the ED, and other scamsters, along with the entire group involved in this scam and conspiracy, will not be able to escape the clutches of the law. Everyone is destined for jail. Just wait and see,” he added.

Reacting to the statements, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that while they would refrain from speaking on a sub judice matter at this stage, the Leader of the Opposition “is trying to become the spokesperson of the federal agency”.

“The case has just been heard. The state government will reply and act as per the law. However, the LoP started speaking on the issue as if the police had entered the BJP office, and not the ED office. Wonder why BJP leaders become spokespersons of the central agencies, which are otherwise considered autonomous,” added Pandey.