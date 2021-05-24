Ministers demand extension of lockdown

Stating that the month-long restrictions helped in containing the spread of coronavirus infection, Jharkhand ministers on Monday urged the chief minister to extend the lockdown further atleast by a week even as they suggested to reopen few services.

“The lockdown has helped in bringing down the infection numbers substantially. I think we need to extend the lockdown atleast for a week,” said health minister Banna Gupta.

Barring few exceptions, the state was currently under lockdown since April 22 with varied degree of restrictions. Stricter measures, including ban on interdistrict and interstate movement since May 16, are in place till 6am on May 27.

Like the health minister, similar demands were made by other leaders. However, they also suggested to relax restrictions for some groups and business activities. While Gupta advocated to relax rules in getting mandatory e-passes for professionals such as journalists, agriculture minister Badal Patralekh said there was a need to give relief to businesses related to agriculture and officials of the agriculture department.

Finance minister Rameshwar Oraon raised the issue of problems being faced while cremation of Covid-19 patients, as shops were closed due to the lockdown.

Responding to the suggestions of his Cabinet colleagues, the chief minister said the government will assess all aspects before deciding on lockdown extension.