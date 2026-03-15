A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a stationary train coach at Maharajpur railway station in Sahibganj district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Minor raped in stationary train coach at Sahibganj; suspect identified

The police have identified the suspect as Parmesh Mahto (20), a resident of Naya Tola, Taljhari, who was reportedly known to the victim’s family.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother-in-law, the incident occurred around 3 am on March 14. The girl was performing her daily routine of sweeping the veranda of the family shop when Mahto allegedly lured her away under the false pretext of marriage.

He reportedly took her to a shunting train coach stationed at the railway yard, where he forcibly committed the assault. The suspect then fled the scene on the pretext of needing to urinate, leaving the girl abandoned inside the coach.

When the girl failed to return home, her family launched a search. Her sister and mother eventually located her at the entrance of the shunting coach. The victim was found in a distressed and blood-stained condition. After being rescued, she narrated the ordeal to her family.

The family initially approached the Taljhari police station, where preliminary medical aid was provided before the case was transferred to the railway authorities.

Sahibganj superintendent of police Amit Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, saying that he will discuss the matter with the Government Railway Police (GRP). The place of occurrence comes under the jurisdiction of Government Railway Police (GRP).

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend Parmesh Mahto after receiving a formal complaint. Medical examinations of the victim are being conducted, and further investigation is underway, “a GRP official said.