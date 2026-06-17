As the voting for the two Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled tomorrow, the legislators of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were shifted to a five-star hotel here, giving enough ammunition for the opponents to hit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is backing independent candidate Parimal Nathwani. NDA legislators shifted to Ranchi hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram, Congress nominee Pranav Jha and BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani are contesting for the two Rajya Sabha seats in the state. Nathwani’s entry, backed by the NDA, has set the election for the two seats to a photo finish on June 18, while also stoking allegations of possible horse trading.

A candidate is required to secure a minimum of 28 first-preference votes to emerge victorious. The BJP-led NDA lacks the necessary numbers in the state assembly to ensure Nathwani’s victory, unless there is cross-voting.

In the Jharkhand Assembly, the INDIA bloc has 56 members: 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the RJD and two from CPI(ML) Liberation. The NDA has 24 MLAs -- 21 from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU Party and the JD(U). The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha has one MLA, who has yet to announce their choice.

While speculations were rife that Congress legislators might be shifted to a resort, in a surprise move, NDA legislators began flocking to a hotel around 11.30 am under the watch of senior BJP leaders. Of the NDA’s total strength of 24, at least 14 BJP legislators, besides the lone legislators of allies LJP (R) and AJSU, had shifted to the hotel by around 6 pm, BJP sources said, while the rest were expected to join by Tuesday night. Prominent names yet to reach the hotel included former CM Champai Soren and JDU legislator Saryu Roy.

However, the top leaders in the saffron party played down the development.

“What is the problem if we are here? After all why have such good big hotels are in existence. We rarely have time to get together and discuss things. Otherwise, we also attend Varg (training sessions) in our party. to spend time together. This is such a good facility,” senior BJP leader and leader of opposition

BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal said the decision was taken in the NDA meeting on Monday. “The decision was made in the NDA meeting yesterday. Many MLAs on the team are first time members. We would provide them adequate training on the electoral process,” he added.

This development comes amidst claims by the ruling Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) that a few NDA legislators are in touch with them. Senior Congress leader Bandhi Tirkey claimed that three BJP legislators are in touch with their leadership.

A cryptic social media post by the JMM added to suspense. “61 and not 56,” JMM said in a social media post, apparently referencing the strength of 56 ruling INDIA bloc members in the Jharkhand assembly. On the tweet of JMM that their strength has increased from 56 to 61, “Marandi said: “It’s good for them.”

Reacting to the development JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “This shows that the BJP, which is synonymous with horse trading is not able to keep its own flock together.” he added.

“The way the party fielded a non-BJP person has angered the BJP MLAs, which is why they have been kept in a hotel. Those who came with the aim to horse-trade are now worried that they cannot even hold their own flock together,” said Rajesh Thakur, former Jharkhand Congress chief.