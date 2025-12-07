NDA to corner Jharkhand govt on key issues as winter session resumes

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators have resolved to corner the state government on long-pending scholarships, the hike in examination fees, failure to develop a paddy procurement system, unfulfilled promises of ₹450 gas cylinders, ₹15 lakh health insurance cover, and employment as the winter session of the state assembly resumes today. The decision was taken at an NDA legislator party meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on Sunday evening. (HT Photo)

The decision was taken at an NDA legislator party meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the evening under the chairmanship of BJP state president and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi. Those present at the meeting included general secretary (organisation) Karmveer Singh, chief whip Naveen Jaiswal, whip Nagendra Mahto, CP Singh, Shashibhushan Mehta, Devendra Kunwar, Janardan Paswan, Alok Chaurasia, Pradeep Prasad, Roshanlal Chaudhary, Neera Yadav, Shatrughan Mahto, Amit Yadav, Ujjwal Das, and Manju Devi.

“A detailed discussion was held in the NDA legislative party meeting on the failures of the state government, and it was decided to raise public issues forcefully in the assembly and demand answers from the government. Under the Hemant government, Jharkhand has gone 12 steps backwards in the last six years. The state is on the verge of bankruptcy. Work has not started on projects whose foundation stones were laid a year ago due to lack of funds,” BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal said while briefing the media.

Jaiswal said that students from tribal, Dalit, backwards, and economically weaker sections are being forced to drop out of their studies due to long-pending scholarships.

“This government is rubbing salt in the wounds of the students by imposing an unprecedented increase in examination fees. Despite a good paddy harvest, farmers are forced to sell their paddy at throwaway prices through middlemen. The state government has not even decided to open procurement centres yet. The government that promised ₹3,200 per quintal to get votes is not even buying paddy at ₹2,400,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal added that the failure of the state government will be exposed on the floor of the House.

“Whether it is the promise of providing gas cylinders at ₹450 or health insurance of ₹15 lakh, no promise has been fulfilled. Nor have one million jobs been provided. This government has proven to be deceitful. NDA legislators will demand answers to these questions in the assembly,” he said.