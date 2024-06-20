NIA conducts raids in Jharkhand in coal mine attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at three locations in Jharkhand in a probe connected to extortion and attack on a coal mine in December 2020, the agency said on Thursday. Representational image. (HT File Photo)

The federal agency raided premises in Hazaribagh and Ranchi, linked to associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand.

The NIA recovered “digital devices, a Fortuner vehicle and some incriminating material during the searches at the premises of various suspects in the case”.

It had earlier charge sheeted 24 accused persons in the case.

The case, originally registered at Balumath police station in Jharkhand in December 2020, involved an attack on the coal mine by terror gang operatives Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu and others.

As per the NIA investigations, the Aman Sahu gang was involved in several sensational crimes in Jharkhand, including firing at a senior police officer and extortions from businessmen and contractors. The gang also developed links with various splinter Naxal groups and other organised criminal gangs outside Jharkhand.

The NIA took over the probe in March 2021. In February this year, the agency arrested one Shankar Yadav, a key aide of Aman Sahu, following a seizure of ₹1.3 crore during searches at five locations in Bihar.