Ranchi, More than 250 farmers in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district have adopted agroecology-based farming as part of NABARD's tribal development programme, officials said on Friday.

Over 250 Jharkhand farmers adopt agroecology under NABARD programme

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According to officials, farmers reported a significant reduction in input costs, diversification of crops and improved incomes after shifting to natural farming practices.

Agroecology is a holistic approach to farming that applies ecological principles to agricultural systems, aiming for sustainability, biodiversity, and fairness.

Devalal Munda, a beneficiary of the NABARD's 'JIVA' programme in Kori village, said he earlier cultivated only paddy on his 1.5 acres, incurring input costs of around ₹22,000, which have now come down to about ₹2,000 with the use of organic fertiliser 'Jeevamrut'.

"NABARD's intervention boosted income, led to crop-diversification, and climate-resilient agricultural practices. It also provided technology transfer and capacity-building training for sustainable livelihood," Munda said.

For making 'Jeevamrut' , a bio-digester unit with a capacity of 3,000 litres has also been installed, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Natural farming practices improved the soil's nutrient level. Earthworms, along with beneficial microbes, have become active again, which had been destroyed due to chemical fertilisers," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Natural farming practices improved the soil's nutrient level. Earthworms, along with beneficial microbes, have become active again, which had been destroyed due to chemical fertilisers," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another farmer, Prem Bedia of Armadag village, said under NABARD's 'Wadi' project, he has been cultivating two mango varieties 'Amrapali' and 'Maldah' on three acres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another farmer, Prem Bedia of Armadag village, said under NABARD's 'Wadi' project, he has been cultivating two mango varieties 'Amrapali' and 'Maldah' on three acres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In 2012-13, I became part of this project and prepared the field to develop orchards. I planted around 180 saplings, including mango, guava and border plants, and it took about eight years to grow. Now, I am generating ₹2 lakh annually by selling mangoes," Bedia said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In 2012-13, I became part of this project and prepared the field to develop orchards. I planted around 180 saplings, including mango, guava and border plants, and it took about eight years to grow. Now, I am generating ₹2 lakh annually by selling mangoes," Bedia said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramkumar Oraon, a farmer from Bicha village, said he adopted poly-cropping agricultural practices after the NABARD intervention in mid-2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramkumar Oraon, a farmer from Bicha village, said he adopted poly-cropping agricultural practices after the NABARD intervention in mid-2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I have been producing watermelon, cucumber, tomatoes and pumpkin on five acres since then. The cost of inputs is around ₹1 lakh; previously, it was almost double that amount. By selling the produce, I am generating around ₹1.5 lakh as net profit," Oraon said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have been producing watermelon, cucumber, tomatoes and pumpkin on five acres since then. The cost of inputs is around ₹1 lakh; previously, it was almost double that amount. By selling the produce, I am generating around ₹1.5 lakh as net profit," Oraon said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said poly-cropping agricultural practices have enriched soil nutrients, reduced input costs, and decreased dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

The mukhiya of Sanki panchayat and woman farmer, Komila Devi, said with NABARD's support, agricultural equipment has been provided to farmers, regular training is imparted from time to time, and transportation facilities have also been provided to take the produce to the market.

"Due to this integrated effort, farmers are becoming self-reliant and overall development in the villages is gaining momentum. Seasonal and distress migration is declining in the panchayat," she added.

An official from NABARD's regional office in Ranchi said under the TDP, 64 projects are being implemented across all 24 districts, benefiting around 39,000 tribal households through project facilitating agencies.

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"One such initiative was sanctioned in Patratu block in 2013-14, where we partnered with Gramin Seva Sangh to support 1,000 tribal households, including women farmers," Assistant Manager, NABARD, Jharkhand Regional Office, Nagaraju said.

He said the region earlier faced challenges such as rain-fed agriculture, low productivity, degraded soil and limited irrigation, with farmers largely dependent on mono-cropping, mainly paddy, and earning ₹25,000–30,000 annually.

"In 2015-16, we supported the formation of a farmer-producer organisation named Snehlata Agro Food Producer Company Limited, comprising beneficiaries of the TDP project. The FPO facilitates aggregation, value addition and collective marketing of produce. At present, it has nearly 1,200 farmer members," he said.

Building on this strong foundation, NABARD, in collaboration with GIZ, introduced the 'JIVA' Project in 2023–24 to promote agro-ecological balance through natural farming practices, he stated.

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Through the combined efforts of the TDP, FPO, and JIVA programmes, NABARD is currently supporting more than 2,000 households in the Patratu block of Ramgarh district, both directly and indirectly, he said.

The 'JIVA' project is also being implemented in West Singhbhum, Dumka, Lohardaga, and Hazaribagh districts, he added.

"The JIVA initiative in Jharkhand demonstrates how sustainable agriculture, anchored in strong community institutions, can drive holistic rural transformation, reflected not only in improved incomes but also in enhanced confidence and leadership among farmers," said Deepmala Ghosh, CGM, NABARD.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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