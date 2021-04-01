Phase 3 of vaccination drive begins Over 24000 receive Covid jabs across state

Amid soaring cases of Covid-19, third phase of nationwide vaccination drive for people aged above 45, years irrespective of comorbidity, started with positive response of beneficiaries in Jharkhand Thursday.

Long queues were witnessed at vaccination centres across the state. As many as 3,730 people were vaccinated by 12.30 pm on Thursday. As per the bulletin provided by the state health department, a total of 21,318 people were administered with first dose, while 3,667 persons with second dose on Thursday.

Even though the drive started at a slow pace at Ranchi Sadar hospital, more people joined the queue for the vaccination by afternoon. As many as 70 people were inoculated between 9am and 10.30 am. However, more beneficiaries joined the queue around 11 am.

Pradip Bose, a beneficiary and resident of Ranchi’s Tharpakna area, said, “Covid-19 cases are rising again in Ranchi. So, I thought to get the jab at the earliest to keep the virus at a distance.”

The vaccination drive is going at 46 government centres across Ranchi district, an official at Ranchi civil surgeon office said.

State nodal officer (vaccination) Dr Ajit Prasad said, “The number of beneficiaries was higher today as compared to previous days, according to the report I received by the afternoon.”

He said that in a bid to speed up the vaccination shots, a special drive will be started from April 4 in every panchayat. “The drive will take place from April 4 and conclude on April 14. It has been divided into four phases. The first phase will take place on April 4,5, second on April 7,8, third on April 10,11 and fourth on April 13,14,” he said.

Amid soaring cases of Covid-19 cases across Jharkhand, state health secretary KK Soan on Thursday directed all the deputy commissioners to work on 3T (test, track & treat) strategy to deal with the rising cases.

He also directed to collect samples of people coming from other states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. He asked to find other persons, who have come in contact with these people coming from outside the state, on basis of travel history, contact tracing and symptoms.

About 700 Covid positive cases were reported on Wednesday, of which 351 cases were from Ranchi.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan held series of meetings with officials and private hospitals. Ranjan has decided for random inspection of containment zone to assess the situation on ground.

He also directed the medical team to visit Covid patients in home isolation twice a week. The DC directed the private hospitals to ensure availability of beds, intensive care units and ventilators.