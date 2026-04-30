Koderma, Police rescued a boy, who was abducted, and arrested three kidnappers in Jharkhand's Koderma district, an officer said on Thursday.

Police rescue abducted boy in Jharkhand's Koderma, 3 arrested

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Koderma Superintendent of Police , Kumar Shivashish, told PTI that a complaint was lodged by Veena Devi, a resident of Jhumri Tilaiya, on Wednesday about her 14-year-old brother not returning home after school hours.

"Her brother used to study in a school at Belatand but did not return till evening, and she lodged a missing report at Tilaiya police station," the SP said.

A Special Investigation Team led by Tilaiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Vinay Kumar, on the basis of information from human network and technical evidence, apprehended a person named Suraj Yadav, who happened to be the brother-in-law of the missing boy and was a native of Jaynagar police station area in Koderma district, on Thursday.

"During interrogation, the suspect confessed to his crime, revealing that he had orchestrated the abduction, with the assistance of his accomplice, Pintu Kumar, a resident of Gharhara in Gaya district of Bihar, with a motive to exert pressure on the boy's guardians to arrange his marriage with the boy's elder sister," the police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused had married the eldest sister but wanted to marry the younger sister too, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused had married the eldest sister but wanted to marry the younger sister too, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accused told the police that they were holding the child captive inside the residence of Santosh Kumar Sinha at Moriyawan village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused told the police that they were holding the child captive inside the residence of Santosh Kumar Sinha at Moriyawan village. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The boy was being guarded by Pintu Kumar and Santosh Sinha. Subsequently, acting on the information provided by Suraj Yadav, the police team successfully rescued the abducted boy from Santosh Sinha's residence on Thursday and nabbed both Santosh and Pintu," police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The boy was being guarded by Pintu Kumar and Santosh Sinha. Subsequently, acting on the information provided by Suraj Yadav, the police team successfully rescued the abducted boy from Santosh Sinha's residence on Thursday and nabbed both Santosh and Pintu," police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police officer said that all three have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police officer said that all three have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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