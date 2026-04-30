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Police rescue abducted boy in Jharkhand's Koderma, 3 arrested

Police rescue abducted boy in Jharkhand's Koderma, 3 arrested

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Koderma, Police rescued a boy, who was abducted, and arrested three kidnappers in Jharkhand's Koderma district, an officer said on Thursday.

Police rescue abducted boy in Jharkhand's Koderma, 3 arrested

Koderma Superintendent of Police , Kumar Shivashish, told PTI that a complaint was lodged by Veena Devi, a resident of Jhumri Tilaiya, on Wednesday about her 14-year-old brother not returning home after school hours.

"Her brother used to study in a school at Belatand but did not return till evening, and she lodged a missing report at Tilaiya police station," the SP said.

A Special Investigation Team led by Tilaiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Vinay Kumar, on the basis of information from human network and technical evidence, apprehended a person named Suraj Yadav, who happened to be the brother-in-law of the missing boy and was a native of Jaynagar police station area in Koderma district, on Thursday.

"During interrogation, the suspect confessed to his crime, revealing that he had orchestrated the abduction, with the assistance of his accomplice, Pintu Kumar, a resident of Gharhara in Gaya district of Bihar, with a motive to exert pressure on the boy's guardians to arrange his marriage with the boy's elder sister," the police officer said.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Police rescue abducted boy in Jharkhand's Koderma, 3 arrested
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Police rescue abducted boy in Jharkhand's Koderma, 3 arrested
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