Post-Covid complication: 15 die of blood clotting in 20 days at RIMS

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many patients who are still struggling with complications arising after infected, particularly in the form of Mucormycosis (black fungus) and thrombosis. In last 20 days, at least 15 people died at the state’s biggest tertiary hospital Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) due to thrombosis (clotting of blood in circulatory system), officials said on Saturday

According to hospital officials, these Covid-19 patients died not long after they were discharged. Besides, the state has so far reported 26 deaths due to Mucormycosis, as per the state health department’s bulletin.

Doctors at RIMS reported that around 40-50 patients daily visit the post-Covid out patient department (OPD). It has been noticed that around 20% of these patients are in serious condition, they said, adding that private hospitals too refer some critical patients.

According to RIMS critical care head Dr Pradeep Bhattacharya, nearly 45-50 post-Covid-19 patients are currently admitted at the hospital, and majority of them are suffering from respiratory problems.

“In post-Covid, moderate to severe category patients are at greater risk of thrombosis because they need more oxygen. We noticed that some patients suffer from hypercoagulation triggered by coronavirus. It has been seen that some recovered patients are now returning with complaints of pain in chest, stomach and limbs, mainly due to blood clotting,” Dr Bhattacharya said.

He added, “Due to blood clotting, functioning of patient’s lungs compromised which ultimately affects the oxygen supply in the body. The inadequate supply of oxygen impair the functioning of vital organs leading to death in some cases.”

He said, “Such patients are administered supportive therapy. Blood thinner medicines help in recovery.”

According to Dr Bhattacharya, around 15 critical patients died in last 20 days due to post Covid-19 complications.

Besides, Mucormycosis cases are separately dealt with at the hospital’s ENT department.

According to the state health department’s bulletin, Jharkhand has so far reported 133 cases of mucormycosis--80 confirmed and 53 suspected cases. The state has registered 26 deaths from it thus far, while a total of 50 patients have been discharged.

The state on Saturday did not discover any new patient of Mucormycosis.

The disease has made its presence in 18 out of 24 districts in the state, with the maximum 46 cases concentrated in state capital Ranchi alone. It is closely followed by East Singhbhum district, with its headquarters in Jamshedpur, which reported a total of 21 cases. The two districts together make up over 50% of the state’s total cases.

The rare life-threatening disease Mucormycosis, that is popping up across the state as a post Covid-19 complication, has posed multiple challenges for health mandarins.“This rare disease is occurring in some post Covid patients due to poor immunity, uncontrolled diabetes and most importantly for undergoing steroid therapy during treatment of coronavirus infection. The biggest challenge is the early detection and timely treatment for this mucormycosis infection. Delay in treatment would prove fatal. As soon as patient complains of pain in any of these areas including face, nose, eye, he/she should get a CT scan or MRI done,” said Dr Bhattacharya.