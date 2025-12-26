President Murmu to attend NIT Jamshedpur’s 15th convocation

President Draupadi Murmu will hand over honorary D-Litt and D-Phil degrees to the treasurer of the Ramjanmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust (RJTKT), Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, and local industrialist Rabindra Kumar Behera, founder of the RSB Group of Companies, during the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, on December 29, officials said on Friday. President Draupadi Murmu will attend the 15th convocation ceremony of the NIT, Jamshedpur, on December 29. (ANI)

“The President will hand over degrees to a total of 1,114 successful students, of whom 612 will be physically present to receive their degrees — 417 graduates, 149 postgraduates and 46 PhD researchers. NIT Jamshedpur will also confer an honorary Doctor of Literature (D-Litt) degree on Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, treasurer of the Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust (RJTKT), and a Doctor of Philosophy (D-Phil) degree on Rabindra Kumar Behera, founder of the RSB Group of Companies,” Gautam Sutradhar, director of NIT Jamshedpur, told a press conference at the Adityapur campus on Friday.

He further stated that gold medals would be awarded to Krishnashish Mandal for securing a 9.64 CGPA in M.Sc. (Physics) and to Priyanshu Raj for securing a 9.52 CGPA in B.Tech (Electrical Engineering).

“Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, and several other ministers, politicians and academics will grace the occasion,” Sutradhar added.

All India Santhali Writers Association (AISA) general secretary Ravindra Nath Murmu stated that President Draupadi Murmu would later attend the Ol Chiki centenary celebrations at the Karandih Dishom Jaher Sthan on December 29.

“In addition to the President, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, chief minister Hemant Soren, and Jhargram MLA Padmashree Kalipat Soren will also grace the occasion, along with many dignitaries and litterateurs. The President will offer puja at the Jaher Sthan and garland the statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, who developed the Santhali script Ol Chiki, to inaugurate the function,” Murmu told a press conference here on Friday.

“A total of 1,000 people, including 800 delegates, Presidential guards, and security and administrative officers, will be present at the venue. Delegates are requested to enter the venue between 7.00 am and 9.30 am on Monday. The President will honour 100 individuals and organisations for their contribution to the development of the Santhali language, script, literature and culture,” Murmu added.