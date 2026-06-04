Raise gold production from state mines: Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday stressed the need to increase gold production from the state’s mines to give fresh momentum to the state’s economic development, officials said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)

The direction came during a review meeting of the mines department. Reviewing the seven gold mines currently operating in the state, Soren directed officials to focus on strengthening the gold mining sector through technological upgradation, investment promotion, and efficient management, according to an official statement.

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“These mines currently produce around 20 kilogramme of gold annually. There is a need to increase the output. Jharkhand has significant potential for gold reserves, and a planned and scientific approach is required in this sector,” a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The CM instructed officials to identify obstacles affecting the operation of the gold mines and ensure their prompt resolution to enhance production capacity. He also directed them to expedite the auction process for other potential gold mines in the state, which would help expand mining activities and generate higher revenue.

During the review of the mines and minerals department, the CM directed the department to begin the operation of 300 sand ghats in the state and laid special emphasis on ensuring revenue of around ₹3,000 crore through these sites.Of the total 820 sand ghats in the state, sand lifting is currently underway at 376 ghats, which fall under category-1, through panchayats.

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{{^usCountry}} As many as 300 out of the 444 ghats that fall under category-2 have already been auctioned, the release said.Soren directed strict action against illegal mining, illegal transportation, and overloading of vehicles.He emphasised adopting modern technology, conducting regular inspections, intensive monitoring, and launching coordinated campaigns involving the department, police, and district administration to check illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As many as 300 out of the 444 ghats that fall under category-2 have already been auctioned, the release said.Soren directed strict action against illegal mining, illegal transportation, and overloading of vehicles.He emphasised adopting modern technology, conducting regular inspections, intensive monitoring, and launching coordinated campaigns involving the department, police, and district administration to check illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister stated, officials said, that the state’s mineral wealth is a priceless heritage, and through its transparent and effective utilisation, the state can achieve higher revenue while ensuring maximum benefits to local communities.He also instructed strict compliance with environmental protection norms and prioritised rehabilitation and development works in the affected areas.

Soren asked officials to explore ways and initiate the process for cancelling the closed mines of various coal companies operating in the state.Mineral blocks that have already been auctioned but remained non-operational for a long time should be cancelled, followed by a fresh revenue assessment and re-auction.

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