Ranchi, The Birsa Munda Airport here generated a net profit of ₹87.56 crore in the 2025-26 financial year, while passenger traffic reached 27 lakh during the fiscal, its director Vinod Kumar said on Saturday.

Ranchi airport posts ₹87.56 cr net profit in FY 2025-26 as passenger traffic hits 27 lakh

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He said the airport's remarkable progress in passenger traffic, amenities, financial performance, and infrastructural development reflects the economic progress of Jharkhand.

"In FY 2023-24, the airport earned a profit of ₹49.21 crore, which increased to ₹64.60 crore in FY 2024-25. It further rose to ₹87.56 crore in the financial year of 2025-26. This achievement reflects continuous improvement in operational efficiency and revenue generation capacity," Kumar said.

About passenger traffic, he said the airport handled about 27 lakh passengers in 2025-26, a significant increase from 6.5 lakh in 2014-15.

"This growth symbolises the flourishing economic activities, trade, tourism, and improved air connectivity in Jharkhand," Kumar added.

Several important development projects have been completed at the airport in recent years, which include the construction of a new air traffic control tower, installation of DVOR and ILS systems, apron expansion, passenger boarding bridges, expansion of the security area, and modernisation of passenger facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} "These projects have further strengthened the airport's capacity, safety, and operational efficiency," its director said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These projects have further strengthened the airport's capacity, safety, and operational efficiency," its director said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar said the airport will organise 'Yatri Suvidha Divas' on June 15.

A series of programmes will be organised to promote passenger convenience, public awareness, social responsibility, environmental conservation, and the enrichment of local culture on the occasion, he said.

To promote environmental conservation, a tree plantation and sapling distribution drive will also be conducted.

"To showcase Jharkhand's rich cultural heritage, folk dances, local art, and handicraft exhibitions will be organised. Painting and quiz competitions will be held for children, while blood donation camps, free health check-up camps for passengers and stakeholders, and free eye check-up camps for taxi and auto drivers will also be organised," Kumar added.

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