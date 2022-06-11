Ranchi violence: Two protesters dead, one critical

Friday’s violence in Ranchi during protests against the alleged offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad by two BJP spokespersons, who have since been suspended, has left two people dead and eight others seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here, even as Jharkhand’s capital remained shut through Saturday amid heavy police deployment across the city.

The two dead — Mudassar alia Kaifi, resident of Hindpirhi area, and Md. Shahil, resident of Karbala Tank road — were cremated on Saturday at different crematoriums under the administration’s watch.

At least one of the eight injured being treated at RIMS, identified by hospital sources as Nadeem Ansari, was battling for his life.

Police sources said 14 policemen also received injuries in the clashes on Mahatma Gandhi road after Friday prayers. RIMS officials said 13 persons, in all, were brought for treatment at the hospital on Friday evening.

“Of the 13, three were discharged after treatment at the emergency ward. Tow succumbed to their injuries late night. Eight others, including a policeman, are currently under treatment in different wards. One person is critical. He is under treatment at the trauma centre and is currently on ventilator,” RIMS superintendent Dr Hirendra Birua said.

Birua, however, refused to dwell on the exact nature of injuries to the deceased and the injured. “Bodies of the two deceased were handed over to their families after autopsy by a medical board. We can’t reveal the findings at this stage as it is confidential. The injured are being treated in different wards as per the nature of their injury,” he said.

Ranchi’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Jha, who was himself injured and is under 24-hour observation at a private hospital, said police were in the process of filing FIRs against the protesters.

“Action would be taken against those who instigated the violence. Fourteen of our men were injured. Today we were busy in keeping the situation under control. Now, we are in the process of filing FIRs. All who had a role in instigating violence would be booked. We are scanning the footages from CCTV and drone cameras. We will also seek help of media houses for footages and pictures,” said Jha.

On allegations that protesters received bullet injuries due to indiscriminate firing by police, the SSP said he was not denying that police opened fire but the protesters forced them to do so. “Our men were targeted. It was the protesters who first fired at us. And the crowd was not willing to relent. Police were forced to fire in self-defence,” Jha said.

Meanwhile, no untoward incident was reported on Saturday from any part of the city as security was beefed up across the state capital. Amid heavy police presence, streets remained deserted and markets closed, except medical establishments and petrol pumps. Very few vehicles could be seen plying on the city roads.

The violence-hit MG road was completely barricaded, manned by CRPF and Rapid Action Force personnel. Security personnel also conducted flag marches in MG road and colonies around it.

Discontinuation of internet services have been extended for an indefinite period and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC was extended from MG road area on Friday evening to areas under 12 police station limits in Ranchi on Saturday.

Police authorities said they would assess the situation on Sunday before taking a decision on lifting prohibitory orders as well resuming internet services.

‘I was caught off-guard, never thought police will open fire’

One of the persons who sustained injuries during the violence in Ranchi on Friday said he was hit by six bullets when police opened fire at the protesters.

Mohammed Afsar, who was in condition to speak, told Hindustan Times that he was hit by six bullets during firing by police at the clash site near Daily Market crossroad. “I was standing near the parking stand next to the Hanuman temple when police opened fire with their assault rifles. I was caught off-guard. I never thought police will fire. I have bullet injuries in both my legs. Doctors have pulled out four bullets while two more are to be extracted,” said Afsar, who had no other visible injury in upper part of his body.

Mamum Ansari, father of Tabaraq Ansari, another protester under treatment, said his 22-year-old son also has bullet injuries. “He has bullet injury just under his waist. Doctors said bullets passed through his body and he is out of danger. He got the bullet injury near Daily Market. He was first taken to Anjuman hospital and from there to RIMS. I didn’t know why he had gone there. Tabraq himself called his cousin on phone and informed about his injury. It is then that we got to know about it,” said Ansari.

Mamum is an electrician and a resident of Karbala tank road area off the Mahatma Gandhi road in Ranchi, which was epicentre of the violent protest on Friday. His injured son is a mobile phone mechanic.

