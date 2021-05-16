Ranchi ward boy performs last rites of 2-yr-old Covid victim deserted by parents

A ward boy of Jharkhand’s premier hospital Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) performed the last rites of a two-year-old Covid infected kid after his parents allegedly deserted him in the hospital, officials said on Sunday.

“I was told that parents have deserted this two-year-old kid after he was detected positive for Covid-19 disease. There is no one to perform his last rite. When I was told to do the job, I readily accepted it,” ward boy Rohit Bedia said.

Following the Covid-19 guidelines, Bedia took the body from RIMS to Ghaghra Muktidham in Ranchi and performed the rituals, which are generally done by family members.

Hospital authorities said the parents of the toddler said they were residents of Jamui in Bihar and had brought their two year old son to RIMS for treatment late at night on May 10. The kid was admitted at the paediatric ward of the hospital with a complaint of breathlessness.

Dr Hirendra Birua, head of paediatrics surgery department of the hospital said the parents told the doctors that the boy had suddenly developed breathlessness and both of them were attending to the child when he was admitted at 12.15 am on May 11.

“We thought something might have got stuck in the child’s windpipe. When his X-Ray was done, we found the kid was suffering from Pneumonia. By the afternoon, he was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. His parents suddenly went traceless after the Covid positive report came,” said Dr Birua.

He added that the kid died at 3pm on May 11. “Hospital authorities tried to contact his parents on the numbers provided by them, but they could not be contacted despite repeated efforts,” he said.

After the parents failed to respond for three days, the hospital authorities, with the permission of the Ranchi administration, requested Bedia to perform his last rites.

A ward boy of Jharkhand’s premier hospital Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) performed the last rites of a two-year-old Covid infected kid after his parents allegedly deserted him in the hospital, officials said on Sunday. “I was told that parents have deserted this two-year-old kid after he was detected positive for Covid-19 disease. There is no one to perform his last rite. When I was told to do the job, I readily accepted it,” ward boy Rohit Bedia said. Following the Covid-19 guidelines, Bedia took the body from RIMS to Ghaghra Muktidham in Ranchi and performed the rituals, which are generally done by family members. Hospital authorities said the parents of the toddler said they were residents of Jamui in Bihar and had brought their two year old son to RIMS for treatment late at night on May 10. The kid was admitted at the paediatric ward of the hospital with a complaint of breathlessness. Dr Hirendra Birua, head of paediatrics surgery department of the hospital said the parents told the doctors that the boy had suddenly developed breathlessness and both of them were attending to the child when he was admitted at 12.15 am on May 11. “We thought something might have got stuck in the child’s windpipe. When his X-Ray was done, we found the kid was suffering from Pneumonia. By the afternoon, he was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. His parents suddenly went traceless after the Covid positive report came,” said Dr Birua. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Positivity rate dips to 9% from 16% Vaccination for 18-44 group: First day sees Jharkhand CM launches free vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 yrs Jharkhand health minister’s official booked for forcible vaccination of 35 people He added that the kid died at 3pm on May 11. “Hospital authorities tried to contact his parents on the numbers provided by them, but they could not be contacted despite repeated efforts,” he said. After the parents failed to respond for three days, the hospital authorities, with the permission of the Ranchi administration, requested Bedia to perform his last rites.