Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 15, 2025, is 23.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.06 °C and 28.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.57 °C and 31.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 147.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|23.63
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|29.56
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|29.93
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|28.55
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|29.26
|Broken clouds
|February 21, 2025
|30.71
|Scattered clouds
|February 22, 2025
|30.73
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025
