Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 15, 2025, is 23.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.06 °C and 28.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:44 PM. Ranchi weather update on February 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.57 °C and 31.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 147.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 16, 2025 23.63 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 29.56 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 29.93 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 28.55 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 29.26 Broken clouds February 21, 2025 30.71 Scattered clouds February 22, 2025 30.73 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.52 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.32 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.67 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.45 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.5 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



