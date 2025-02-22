Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 22, 2025, is 23.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.06 °C and 29.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.86 °C and 29.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 23, 2025
|23.91
|Broken clouds
|February 24, 2025
|27.48
|Broken clouds
|February 25, 2025
|28.55
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|28.70
|Sky is clear
|February 27, 2025
|30.26
|Sky is clear
|February 28, 2025
|32.90
|Sky is clear
|March 1, 2025
|34.30
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025
