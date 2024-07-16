 Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.9 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.9 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 16, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 16, 2024, is 26.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.9 °C and 30.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:11 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.3 °C and 31.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 17, 2024 29.41 °C Light rain
July 18, 2024 31.63 °C Light rain
July 19, 2024 32.38 °C Light rain
July 20, 2024 31.84 °C Light rain
July 21, 2024 30.17 °C Moderate rain
July 22, 2024 24.67 °C Moderate rain
July 23, 2024 24.27 °C Heavy intensity rain

Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.08 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.36 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.69 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.47 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain
Delhi 36.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on July 16, 2024
Ranchi weather update on July 16, 2024

News / Cities / Ranchi / Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.9 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
