Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.9 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 16, 2024, is 26.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.9 °C and 30.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:11 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.3 °C and 31.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 17, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|31.63 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|31.84 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|30.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|24.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|24.27 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.36 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.69 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.47 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.57 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|36.38 °C
|Light rain
