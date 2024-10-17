Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.91 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 27.38 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 26.95 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 28.38 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 28.37 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 27.29 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 25.97 °C Broken clouds October 24, 2024 22.73 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 17, 2024, is 26.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.91 °C and 29.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.5 °C and 28.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 86.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

