Recruited 16,000 teachers in two years, more to follow: Soren

Chief minister Hemant Soren said on Monday that his government has appointed around sixteen thousand teachers in the past two years, underlining that the Jharkhand government has been giving regular recruitment at a time when recruitment in other parts of the country was obstructed due to ‘paper leak’ incidents.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)

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Addressing the newly recruited assistant teachers after handing over appointment letters at the state secretariat, the chief minister urged them to discharge their duties with utmost ‘integrity, sensitivity, and dedication’.

“While appointments in other parts (of the country) are being disrupted by incidents such as paper leaks, the ‘Abua Sarkar’ (our government) has provided employment to over 9,000 youths in the education department alone within the last four months and to around 16,000 youths over the past two years.

Furthermore, during our previous tenure, approximately 200,000 appointments were made across government, contractual, and private institutions,” the chief minister said.

Speaking about his government’s report card on recruitment, Soren said that since the government’s formation in its second term—in the year 2024—continuous appointments have been made across various departments to empower human resources; this process will continue.

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{{^usCountry}} Urging the new recruits to discharge their duties with utmost integrity, sensitivity, and dedication, the Chief Minister said it is our collective responsibility to ensure that quality education and opportunities reach children even in remote rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urging the new recruits to discharge their duties with utmost integrity, sensitivity, and dedication, the Chief Minister said it is our collective responsibility to ensure that quality education and opportunities reach children even in remote rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This job serves to extend the benefits of developmental schemes to the very last person in society. Some teachers hesitate to serve in remote rural areas. Comprehensive development is not possible with such a mindset. Change will only come about if we shoulder our responsibilities with complete sincerity. You will observe that initiatives such as the ‘Mukhyamantri Utkrisht Vidyalaya’ (Chief Minister’s Schools of Excellence) have been launched precisely to ensure a brighter future for our children,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This job serves to extend the benefits of developmental schemes to the very last person in society. Some teachers hesitate to serve in remote rural areas. Comprehensive development is not possible with such a mindset. Change will only come about if we shoulder our responsibilities with complete sincerity. You will observe that initiatives such as the ‘Mukhyamantri Utkrisht Vidyalaya’ (Chief Minister’s Schools of Excellence) have been launched precisely to ensure a brighter future for our children,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Soren said teachers have a significant responsibility to ensure the coming generation becomes educated, capable, and self-confident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soren said teachers have a significant responsibility to ensure the coming generation becomes educated, capable, and self-confident. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is not merely a job; through you, the government seeks to reach every individual—especially women and children—whom we must prepare for the future ahead. The challenge of guiding these individuals forward in alignment with the changing environment, and of empowering them, will rest upon your shoulders,” he added.

On Monday, officials handed appointment letters to 160 teachers for classes 1 through 5, 156 teachers for classes 6 through 8, and 17 Anganwadi Supervisors. An official said that appointment letters were issued to 316 trained Assistant Teachers in total.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishal Kant ...Read More Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. Read Less

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