‘Removing PM Modi only agenda of Opposition’

Hitting out at the non-NDA parties, especially the Congress, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Zafar Islam said here that opposition parties are testing to come together not for people’s welfare but for their single agenda of removing Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi from power.

Islam was referring to the virtual meeting of opposition parties on Friday chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi while addressing a press conference at the party headquarter here on Saturday.

“The sole agenda of this entire exercise is to try removing Narendra Modi from power. They keep coming up with some issue or the other to corner the PM. This is a desperate attempt by the Congress party as even regional parties have stopped giving much importance to them as they know the Congress is no more a political force,” said Islam.

Accusing the opposition, especially the Congress for disruption in Parliament processing, Islam said, had the opposition parties cared about people they would have discussed the issues related to people on the floor of the House.

“We saw unprecedented scenes in Parliament where opposition parties were whistling and scaling the reporters’ table. They did not even spare the woman marshal and attacked her. The PM had clearly said, in the all-party meeting, that the government was ready to hold discussions on any issue, be it economy, Pegasus or farmers row. But the Opposition chose to create a din,” he said.

BJP forms human chain against Hemant govt

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP protested against the ‘anti-people’s policies’ of the Hemant Soren government by forming human chains at headquarters of the 267 administrative blocks across the state.

Islam joined state president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash at one such protest at Morhabadi ground in the state capital.