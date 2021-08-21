Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / ‘Removing PM Modi only agenda of Opposition’
ranchi news

‘Removing PM Modi only agenda of Opposition’

Islam was referring to the virtual meeting of opposition parties on Friday chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi while addressing a press conference at the party headquarter here on Saturday.
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:51 PM IST
The state unit of the BJP protests against the Hemant-led government on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Hitting out at the non-NDA parties, especially the Congress, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Zafar Islam said here that opposition parties are testing to come together not for people’s welfare but for their single agenda of removing Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi from power.

Islam was referring to the virtual meeting of opposition parties on Friday chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi while addressing a press conference at the party headquarter here on Saturday.

“The sole agenda of this entire exercise is to try removing Narendra Modi from power. They keep coming up with some issue or the other to corner the PM. This is a desperate attempt by the Congress party as even regional parties have stopped giving much importance to them as they know the Congress is no more a political force,” said Islam.

Accusing the opposition, especially the Congress for disruption in Parliament processing, Islam said, had the opposition parties cared about people they would have discussed the issues related to people on the floor of the House.

RELATED STORIES

“We saw unprecedented scenes in Parliament where opposition parties were whistling and scaling the reporters’ table. They did not even spare the woman marshal and attacked her. The PM had clearly said, in the all-party meeting, that the government was ready to hold discussions on any issue, be it economy, Pegasus or farmers row. But the Opposition chose to create a din,” he said.

BJP forms human chain against Hemant govt

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP protested against the ‘anti-people’s policies’ of the Hemant Soren government by forming human chains at headquarters of the 267 administrative blocks across the state.

Islam joined state president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash at one such protest at Morhabadi ground in the state capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

If BJP has its way, saffron will be hoisted in place of tricolour: Cong leader

Jharkhand: Two hardcore Maoists held

Soren attends opposition meet; calls for cornering BJP on people’s issues

Jharkhand: Maoist accused of killing over 30 people arrested
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP