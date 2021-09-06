Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly over Namaz room: CM Soren says 'this kind of mentality is a barrier to development'
Ruckus in Jharkhand assembly over Namaz room: CM Soren says 'this kind of mentality is a barrier to development'

Some MLAs also disrupted the proceedings by sitting on the stairs at the entrance of the assembly chanting Hanuman Chalisa and 'Hare Rama' with placards.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday slammed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its leaders created a ruckus in the state assembly over the allotment of a room for offering namaaz in the premises. "This kind of mentality is a barrier to the state's development," he said while speaking to reporters.

Chaos ensued on Monday in the Jharkhand assembly after the BJP legislators jumped into the well of the assembly and raised slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" (Glory to Lord Rama), while protesting against the decision to allot a separate room for offering namaaz. Some MLAs also disrupted the proceedings by sitting on the stairs at the entrance of the assembly chanting Hanuman Chalisa and 'Hare Rama' with placards.

During the uproar, speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto urged the BJP members, including Bhanu Pratap Shahi, to go back to their seats. "You are good members. Please cooperate with the Chair," he said while trying to maintain calm.

The opposition leaders are demanding withdrawal of the order pertaining to the allotment of the namaaz room. During the protests, Shahi and Chandreshwar Prasad Singh also demanded adjournment motion objecting to discussion on inflation alone as the Business Advisory Committee had agreed to take up discussion on employment policy too.

On Sunday, the BJP workers burnt the effigies of chief minister Hemant Soren and the speaker during protests across the state against the decision. The speaker has allotted room number TW 348 for offering namaaz, prompting demand from the BJP to build a Hanuman temple and places of worship of other religions in the assembly premises.

