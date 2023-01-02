Sammed Shikharji: Why is Jain shrine in Jharkhand in the eye of storm

The protests of the Jain community across the country is set to reach Jharkhand, where its members have announced to march to Raj Bhawan in the state capital Ranchi on Tuesday, demanding that the state government withdraw a 2019 notification designating Parasnath Hills as a tourist place.

Sammed Shikharji in Parasnath Hills in Giridih district, home to the highest peak in the state some 160 km from Ranchi, is also the biggest pilgrimage destination for people of Jainism faith, for both its sects — the Digambaras and the Svetambaras. It is believed that this is the place where 20 of the 24 Jain tirthankaras attained “moksha” or salvation after meditating.

“The community members would hold a silent march from Jain Mandir to Raj Bhawan. We would submit our memorandum to the Governor, seeking immediate withdrawal of the notification that announced Parasnath as a tourist place,” said Ajay Jain, the convener of the protest on Tuesday.

“We are not concerned about which government, Centre or the State, has what role to play on this matter. But ever since this decision was made, several people have started visiting the place and certain incidents have been reported in the recent past which hurt our religious sentiments. Drinking and eating non-vegetarian food are banned for us. Also, people have started trekking the hills with their shoes and slippers on. We want the authorities to leave the place isolated and honour our religious sentiments,” he said.

The 2019 notification

The genesis of the entire controversy lies in a gazette notification of the state government’s tourism department issued on February 22, 2019, by the then BJP government led by Raghubar Das, designating Parasnath as one of the tourist places in the state. Besides Parasnath, dozens of other places in each of the 24 districts of the state were also declared as tourist spots, including places of religious and historical importance.

The notification was issued on the recommendation of the state tourism development committee, which had forwarded a list as per recommendations of district-level committees for the purpose, with an aim to promote tourism in the state.

Later, the Centre, on August 2, 219, basis a recommendation by the state government, notified the area around Parasnath Sanctuary as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), which allows condition development work and eco-tourism in the area.

On July 24, 2022, chief minister Hemant Soren unveiled the state’s tourism policy, which underlined developing Parasnath as a religious tourist centre along with other religious places including Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar and Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh district.

What govts are doing after protests

With protests erupting across the country in the past two weeks seeking withdrawal of the notification, both the Centre and the Jharkhand government have taken note of it.

The tourism department, meanwhile, sent a reminder on December 22 to the district administration, reiterating an October 10, 2018 circular, to strictly maintain the sanctity of the shrine at Parasnath.

On December 23, Chandra Prakash Goyal, the director general and special secretary, union ministry of forest, environment and climate change, wrote to Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, suggesting that the state take a “re-look” and send fresh recommendations for further action vis-a-vis the ESZ notification of Parasnath Sanctuary.

However, the state government is yet to arrive at a final decision over the issue.

At a media interaction on completion of three years in office on December 28, chief minister Hemant Soren said the issue was under consideration. “I am seized of the matter. But we need to deliberate over it at length as it’s not an issue related to one place. Rather, it would be a policy decision related to religious centres. We will take a decision soon,” he said.

Sources said the tourism department, besides the Giridih district administration and forest officials, have been engaging with the community members to chalk out a middle path.

A senior official said the community was given certain proposals, including one to “amend” the notification that declared it as a tourist place, but it was rejected.

“One of the major suggestions was to add ‘Jain Religious Tourism’ in the nomenclature itself, which would help enforce the tenets of Jainism. However, the Jain community is not in favour of any amendment in the notification. They want it to be removed from list itself. But then, how would Jain rules will be enforced about which even they are not very sure. The issue was discussed in the CMO before the secretary. We are awaiting further directions from there,” a senior tourist department official said.

