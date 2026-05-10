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Six candidates arrested for ‘digital cheating’ in constable exam in Ranchi

Six candidates arrested for ‘digital cheating’ in constable exam in Ranchi

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, Six candidates, including three from Bihar, were arrested for allegedly using a "digital" method to cheat in the SSC GD Constable Examination held at a computer centre in Ranchi, a police official said on Sunday.

Six candidates arrested for ‘digital cheating’ in constable exam in Ranchi

The centre's owner and staff are absconding after the incident, police said.

The incident took place at an examination centre within Pandra police station limits on Saturday.

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said police received information that candidates were being assisted through remote access systems.

"We received information that there are certain systems through which candidates' questions are being solved remotely via remote access. There was absolutely no physical movement from the candidates, and the cursor was moving automatically, and the questions were being solved," Rana told reporters.

He said the examination centre observer alerted police, following which action was taken.

"The centre observer informed police regarding the development," he said.

"We seized the suspected systems and detained the candidates for interrogation," Rana said.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Six candidates arrested for ‘digital cheating’ in constable exam in Ranchi
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Six candidates arrested for ‘digital cheating’ in constable exam in Ranchi
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