Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Soren approves proposal to drop Pathalgadi cases
ranchi news

Soren approves proposal to drop Pathalgadi cases

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday gave his nod to the proposal of the state home department to withdraw criminal cases related to Pathalgadi during the previous BJP government, besides those in connection with protests against the proposed amendments in Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:59 PM IST
HT Image

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday gave his nod to the proposal of the state home department to withdraw criminal cases related to Pathalgadi during the previous BJP government, besides those in connection with protests against the proposed amendments in Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act.

In its first decision after taking over the reins of the state on December 29, 2019, the Hemant Soren cabinet had decided to withdraw all cases related to Pathalgadi.

Officials said 23 cases were filed across different police stations, majorly in Khunti and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts,.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said, “A three-member committee was formed in the districts. The committee was chaired by the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police and public prosecutor were other members. Committees from Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Dumka and Sahebganj sent their reports, based on which the government has decided to withdraw these cases,” the statement said.

Pathalgadi is a traditional form of erecting rock inscriptions by tribals earmarking their village boundaries and in memory of their loved ones. However, the practise courted controversy under the previous Raghubar Das government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ranchi logs 10% Covid-19 positivity rate

Stolen ancient sculptures of Gautam Buddha recovered, five held

Covid on rise 20 out of 24 districts record +ve cases

Madhupur by-election: Minister Hassan files nomination as JMM candidate

The then government had filed cases against Pathalgadi activists under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for sedition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP