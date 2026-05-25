Soren stresses transparency in mining sector, strict crackdown on illegal mining

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday directed officials to ensure transparency in the mining sector, crack down on illegal mining and promote the use of modern technology, officials said.

Chief minister Hemant Soren reviews progress of finance and commercial tax department at the state secretariat on Monday. Finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore and other senior officials are also present. (HT Photo)

The direction came while reviewing the progress of the finance and commercial tax departments during a meeting. On Monday, the chief minister started a fortnight-long exercise during which he will review the status of all 28 state government departments until June 9.

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“Discussions were held on the state’s financial situation, revenue collection, effective implementation of budget provisions and other related topics. Several suggestions were given to the departments regarding necessary reforms to increase finance and revenue, including the use of technology,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, officials informed the CM that the state’s mining revenue was in a better position compared to Odisha and Chhattisgarh due to systematic mineral resource management, a transparent policy framework and an effective monitoring system.

Appreciating the progress, Soren stressed transparency in the mining sector, strict action against illegal mining and adoption of modern technologies, it said.

He also emphasised implementing a biometric system in offices to ensure accountability and improve administrative transparency. During the review of the commercial tax department, the chief minister assessed tax collection status, GST compliance, revenue growth measures, and the department’s overall functioning, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement emphasised tax assessment, recovery, monitoring and enforcement during the meeting, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement emphasised tax assessment, recovery, monitoring and enforcement during the meeting, the release said. {{/usCountry}}