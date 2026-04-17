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Soren to campaign for TMC in Bengal polls

People familiar with the development said that the JMM chief would address rallies in districts neighbouring Jharkhand on Saturday and Monday in Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:57 pm IST
By Vishal Kant, Ranchi
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Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and chief minister Hemant Soren will address about half- a- dozen election rallies for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT File)

People familiar with the development said that the JMM chief would address rallies in districts neighbouring Jharkhand on Saturday and Monday in Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram.

“On Saturday, he is set to address rallies in Kashipur, Manbazar (ST), Bandwan (ST) seats in Purulia district. On Monday, he is likely to address rallies in Taldangra and Raipur assembly in Bankura district and Binmpur in Jhargram district,” a JMM leader said.

The development is significant, given that the JMM is an ally of the Congress in the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections independently. It also follows closely on the heels of the Assam assembly elections, where the JMM made its electoral debut by contesting on its own and fielding candidates in 16 constituencies.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Soren to campaign for TMC in Bengal polls
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Soren to campaign for TMC in Bengal polls
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