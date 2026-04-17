Soren to campaign for TMC in Bengal polls

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and chief minister Hemant Soren will address about half- a- dozen election rallies for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT File)

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People familiar with the development said that the JMM chief would address rallies in districts neighbouring Jharkhand on Saturday and Monday in Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram.

“On Saturday, he is set to address rallies in Kashipur, Manbazar (ST), Bandwan (ST) seats in Purulia district. On Monday, he is likely to address rallies in Taldangra and Raipur assembly in Bankura district and Binmpur in Jhargram district,” a JMM leader said.

The development is significant, given that the JMM is an ally of the Congress in the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections independently. It also follows closely on the heels of the Assam assembly elections, where the JMM made its electoral debut by contesting on its own and fielding candidates in 16 constituencies.

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{{^usCountry}} JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said JMM leaders would campaign in Bengal to defeat the BJP. “Our top leaders would campaign in West Bengal. The JMM’s only goal is to stop the BJP which is bulldozing all democratic institutions in the country,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said JMM leaders would campaign in Bengal to defeat the BJP. “Our top leaders would campaign in West Bengal. The JMM’s only goal is to stop the BJP which is bulldozing all democratic institutions in the country,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the development, Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said the JMM was free to make its decision in other states. “We have a strong alliance in the state. As far as other states are concerned, the political parties make decisions according to their agenda. However, JMM’s presence would not impact the Congress party’s fortunes in West Bengal,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the development, Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said the JMM was free to make its decision in other states. “We have a strong alliance in the state. As far as other states are concerned, the political parties make decisions according to their agenda. However, JMM’s presence would not impact the Congress party’s fortunes in West Bengal,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishal Kant ...Read More Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. Read Less

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