Spanish woman on bike tour with husband allegedly gang-raped in tent in Jharkhand

A Spanish woman, who was on a bike tour of the country along with her husband, was gang-raped by over half a dozen youth when the couple was putting up in a tent near Hansdhiha town in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Friday night, people aware of the development said. The incident happened when the couple was putting up in a tent near Hansdhiha town in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Friday night. (Representative Image)

“The woman (in her 20s) was allegedly assaulted by over half a dozen youth. Police have detained a few suspects on complaint of the woman and probe is on,” an official said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Godda Amit Mandal raised the issue in the state assembly, accusing the Dumka police of trying to cover up the issue.

“Hansdiha police station in charge and Dumka SP (superintendent of police) are trying to cover up the incident. The accused are getting political backing. Action must be taken against them. The SP must be suspended. The parliamentary affairs minister must direct to institute a committee and probe the case,” Mandal said.