Special security check at Dhanbad divisional jail, civil court

A special police team conducted a surprise inspection of the security arrangements at the Dhanbad divisional jail and the Vyavahar Nyayalaya (civil court) premises on Tuesday, in a bid to ensure foolproof security at sensitive installations, officials said.

The inspection was carried out on the directions of Prabhat Kumar and was led by trainee IPS officer Ankit Sinha, who headed a specially constituted team of police officials.

“During the inspection, the team closely examined the outer security of the divisional jail, the court premises, the court lock-up, approach roads between the court and the jail, entry and exit points, jail gates, and the height and strength of the boundary walls. Jail superintendent Dinesh Kumar Verma, DSP (CCR) Sumit Kumar, Dhanbad police station in-charge Manoj Pandey, and other officers were present,” an official said.

Addressing the media, Sinha said, “The divisional jail and the civil court are highly sensitive locations. Adequate deployment of security personnel has been ensured at all vulnerable points to prevent any untoward incident.”

He further stated that nearly 160 CCTV cameras have been installed across the jail and court premises and are being monitored round the clock. “Every individual entering the divisional jail or court campus is subjected to strict security checks. No unidentified person is allowed entry without proper verification,” he added.

Sinha said that some approach roads leading to the divisional jail and court have been temporarily closed for security reasons, while additional forces have been deployed on designated routes. Continuous monitoring from watchtowers has also been intensified.

“The team also ordered the removal of encroachments around the court premises and strict enforcement of the declared no-parking zone on Kachahari Road, from Hotel Ratna Vihar to Randhir Verma Chowk,” he added.