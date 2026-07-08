Manipur to launch new operations to nab those who killed 2 Assam Rifle personnel

Manipur government will launch security operation under new strategy following the recent ambush killing two Assam Rifle personnel, said Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Wednesday during the inauguration of the 1st Bishnupur District Olympics Games at the DSA ground. The minister said that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. (Representative Photo/iStock)

“The recent attack on the security forces is extremely unfortunate. These personnel were deployed to protect us and ensure our safety, but they were ambushed and killed. It is a very tragic incident. Our teams are searching for the culprits, and we are making every effort to identify and arrest those responsible,” he said.

The minister said that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, while the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) has reportedly denied any involvement. “Nevertheless, we will continue our investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he added.

Govindas said he convened a meeting with the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other senior security officials following the ambush, during which it was decided to adopt a new operational strategy to strengthen counter-insurgency efforts.

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“We are confident that this new approach will produce results, although it will take some time,” he said.

He also informed that the deployment of CoBRA commandos has already begun in several areas of the state. However, he noted that adequate accommodation and logistical infrastructure must be established before full-scale operations can commence.

“These arrangements may take two to three months. Once they are in place, operations will be carried out more effectively,” he said, adding that the government’s objective is to restore peace and end the prevailing tension in the state at the earliest.

“These are the Inter-District Olympic Games being held in our state. We will organise more such events and seek the cooperation of all departments. We believe that if people come together through sports, peace and normalcy will certainly return to Manipur. It is with this vision that we have launched this initiative,” he said.

The two Assam Rifles personnel-- warrant officer Balwant Singh and Rifleman CM Singh (a driver for the 40 Assam Rifles Shangshak battalion)-- were killed on Monday around 1.30pm at Nungshangohong village, which is under Ukhrul police station limits and about 16 km from the district town.

Officials confirmed that militants had planted three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along both sides of a bridge on the convoy’s route returning to 40 Assam Rifles, Shangshak, after collecting ration items from the Ukhrul district headquarters. As the convoy crossed the area, two of the IEDs exploded, followed by heavy gunfire from multiple directions. Officials described it as a “coordinated attack.”

The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities shut each other out from the areas they dominate since ethnic clashes began in May 2023 and left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.