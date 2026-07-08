Gastroenterologist Dr Kandarp Nath Saxena explains early signs of irritable bowel syndrome, shares tips to control IBS

Digestive discomfort is often brushed aside as a temporary issue, linked to irregular meals or everyday stress. However, when symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, or changes in bowel habits begin to occur frequently and persist over time, they may indicate an underlying condition like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Recognising early signs of IBS can help one start treatment in time. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Kandarp Nath Saxena, consultant in the department of Gastrointestinal Science, Manipal Hospitals, Jaipur, IBS is frequently overlooked in its early stages despite being a common gastrointestinal disorder. This delays timely care and management.

He shared with HT Lifestyle what IBS entails, signs to recognise it early, as well as lifestyle tips to keep it under control.

Understanding irritable bowel syndrome Dr Saxena described IBS as: “Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a condition that affects the intestines and is classified as a disorder of gut-brain interaction, where coordination between the brain and the gut does not function properly.”

This disrupted communication can lead to issues with how the intestinal muscles contract and move food, often causing irregular movement and increased sensitivity of the digestive tract.

“Several factors are believed to contribute, including imbalances in gut bacteria, a history of severe gastrointestinal infections, food intolerances, and early life stress,” noted the gastroenterologist.