Stalker sets Jharkhand woman on fire for refusing to marry him

A 19-year-old woman was battling for her life after a stalker allegedly barged into her home and set her afire in Jharkhand’s Dumka district late on Thursday for refusing to marry him, police said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-divisional police officer Shivendra Prasad said Rajesh Raut, the stalker, was insisting on marrying the woman despite getting married in February. He added the two knew each other since 2019.

Prasad said the woman and her family rejected his proposal. He added that she has been referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in critical condition.

The district administration provided her family with ₹1 lakh as immediate financial help for treatment.

In her statement, the woman alleged Raut had threatened her recently that she would meet the same fate as a Class 12th student, whom a stalker set on fire on August 23 after pouring petrol on her while she was sleeping at her home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}