State announces week-long lockdown from April 22

Strap: Named as Swasthya Suraksha Saptah, the lockdown restrictions will come into effect from 6am on April 22 till 6pm on April 29.

The state government on Tuesday announced a week-long lockdown from April 22 to 29, named as ‘Swasthya Surkasha Saptah’, in a bid to break the chain of the rapidly spreading coronavirus infection in the state.

The restrictions will come into effect from 6am on Thursday and will end on 6pm on April 29, officials said. Chief minister Hemant Soren said, “It has become extremely necessary to break the chain of infection of coronavirus in the state. So, we have taken some important decisions in this regard. I hope we will be successful in our attempt through Swasthya Surakasha Saptah.”

Giving details, Soren said barring shops selling essential commodities, all other shops will be shut during the period. All offices will remain closed, excluding central and state government offices and some identified offices of private sector.

Religious places will remain open. However, devotees will not be allowed to visit them. Residents have been asked not to venture out of their homes, excluding those possessing a permit to do so. Gathering of five and more persons in one place was also prohibited.

The chief minister, however, said activities related to agriculture, industry, construction and mining will function uninterrupted. “Our priority is to save lives and livelihood. We can stop the spread of the virus through people’s participation. So, I will appeal to people of the state to follow the government’s guidelines for Swasthya Suraksha Saptah,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday last, the government ordered closure of all schools, colleges, coaching, training, and anaganwadi centres for a month. The number of attendees at weddings was also limited to 50 from the existing 200.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, the government was under pressure for taking strong decisions, as traders and most of the political parties were demanding lockdown-like restrictions in a bid to reduce cases and burden on the health infrastructure in the state.

Jharkhand recorded 43,145 Covid-19 cases between April 1 and 19, while as many as 389 people lost their lives due to the disease during the period.

Recently on Monday, Federation of Jharkhand chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) declared a self-imposed lockdown from Wednesday to April 25 in light of the grim situation. However, several markets went under voluntary lockdown from Monday in fear of rapid spread of infection.

Besides, at the all-party meeting called by the chief minister on Saturday last, all major parties, including the BJP, JMM, RJD, AJSU and NCP demanded for imposing lockdown. However, the Congress did not support the unanimous demand. The party’s state president Ramehswar Oraon advocated for social and religious lockdown and not economic.

Announcement triggers panic buying

With news of lockdown making rounds since morning, panic buying was witnessed in urban markets across the state on Tuesday.

Consumers thronged grocery and other retails shops to stock up items of daily need, despite the government’s announcement that shops of essential commodities will remain open.

Ravi Paswan, while purchasing items at a grocery shop in Ranchi, said, “I want to stock up items of daily need, as I do not want to go outside for a week.”