State trade body announces self-imposed lockdown from April 21

Strap: Major markets in Ranchi go under self-imposed lockdown due to surge in Covid-19 cases; Ranchi records 14,552 new cases, 97 deaths between April 1 and 18

Concerned over unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases and reports of chaos in hospitals, Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) on Monday announced self-imposed lockdown in markets across the state from April 21 to 25.

“In a bid to break the chain of infection, lockdown is the need of the hour. While the government is in a Catch-22 situation over it, we need to play our role in this regard. So, I will like to appeal all traders and business establishments to impose self-lockdown for five days from April 21 to 25,” FJCCI president Praveen Jain Chhabra.

He said the move will help reduce cases of the disease and burden on hospitals.

Several major markets in state capital Ranchi have already started observing self-imposed lockdown from Monday.

One of the biggest retail cloth markets in Ranchi having more than 110 shops, Shastri Market located in the heart of the city near Albert Ekka Chowk went under self-imposed lockdown from Monday till April 25.

Joint secretary of Shastri Market Association, Kishor Pabneja, said, “Covid-19 is spreading very fast and this time it is more lethal. There are 500 traders and staff working in the market. We are concerned about health of shopkeepers and customers. So, we discussed about self-imposed lockdown with shopkeepers and almost everyone agreed to the proposal, despite the fact that traders might face huge loss due to upcoming Eid festival.”

He said, “We will assess the situation after April 25. If it does not improve, the lockdown period can be increased.”

Similarly, shopkeepers of Lalji-Heerji road shut their shops from 1pm on Monday and went under self-imposed lockdown till April 24. “Only emergency services will be available in the market,” said Deepak Maroo, a shop owner.

Ranchi registered 14,552 cases between April 1 and 18. As many as 97 people lost their lives in the district during this period. The city recorded 1,073 cases in a day till Sunday night and 11 deaths.

RIMS OPD closes till further order

Out patient department (OPD) services of all departments at state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) were shut in view of soaring Covid cases in the state from Monday, officials said.

However, hospital authorities said they will run e-OPD service, adding that the move came in a bid to maintain physical distancing, which was a a challenge in OPD.

State secretariat union members go for mass leave

Rising Covid-19 cases pushed secretariat staff under banner of Jharkhand Sachivalaya Seva Sangh (JSSS) to go on mass leave from Monday till April 23, officials said.

JSSS general secretary Pikesh Kumar Singh said, “Social distancing is need of the hour to break the chain of virus. We demanded mini-lockdown from the government to curb the spread of the disease. Since the government did not come out with any such decision, we decided for self-imposed lockdown to save lives of our people. Over 150 people of the secretariat have tested positive till now, while some have also died.”