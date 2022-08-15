‘Still to achieve goal of egalitarian society’: Jharkhand CM

RANCHI: Chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday said his government is constantly striving to build a strong state on the foundation of development and democracy. The chief minister said though the tribals and downtrodden were empowered socially, financially and economically during the last 75 years, the goal of establishing an egalitarian society was still to be achieved.

“We cannot achieve this goal unless we are successful in preventing exploitation of a person by another person,” Soren said after hoisting the national flag at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground.

The chief minister said his government was striving to build a strong state on the foundation of development and democracy. “We are making strong and honest attempts to fulfil the aspirations for which a separate state was created,” he said.

Soren also underlined that people, while celebrating the country’s independence, should remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters from across the country including the tribal state.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Bhagat Singh and Sardar Patel whose efforts and sacrifices got us independence,” Soren said.

“I also remember, brave sons from Jharkhand including Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Tikka Manjhi, Chand-Bhairaw, Phulo-Jhano, Buddhu Bhagat, Nilamber Pitamber, Pandey Ganpat Rai, Tikait Umrao and Vishwanath Shahdeo whose sacrifices inspire us even today to strive ahead,” he added.

In his speech, the Jharkhand CM outlined several decisions taken by his government to protect the interest of the tribals, poor and downtrodden. He added that the state’s performance on the innovation index has shown an improvement and the state has moved up several notches, including on cleanliness and health of women and children parameters.