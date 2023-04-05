Stopped from drinking, Jharkhand man kills 12th wife: Report

A horrific incident has come into light in Jharkhand's Bokaro wherein a man allegedly beat his wife to death after being stopped from drinking. The deceased woman is said to be his 12th wife.



According to report from Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan, Ram Chandra Turi had married 11 times. But all of them had left him due to quarrells over his alcoholic nature. Turi had married Savitri Devi at least 20 years ago, and the couple have four children. One of the children works as a labourer in Hyderabad. The remaining three had gone to a wedding function on the day of incident, leaving their parents alone.



According to the villagers, Ram Chandra Turi had returned home drunk. When he started drinking at home again, his wife Savitri Devi stopped him. In a fit of rage, he started beating his wife with a stick. She fainted but the man kept on beating her till she died. When the children returned home, they found their mother lying in a pool of blood and screamed for help. The neighbours gathered at the home and informed the police. The police reached the spot and arrested Ram Chandra Turi after investigation.



A panchayat member said Savitri Devi was the 12th wife of accused. But the police haven't confirmed till now.

