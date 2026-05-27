Surgery at private hospital turns fatal, Jharkhand Assembly employee dies

What began as a routine gallbladder operation at a private hospital in the state capital ended in a tragedy for the family of Anjana Tiwari, a junior secretariat assistant at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, who died after undergoing a surgical procedure.

Jharkhand Assembly staff and officers gather at the Assembly portico to pay tribute to a woman staff member who died on Tuesday in Ranchi, allegedly due to medical negligence at a city hospital. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tiwari, a widow and the sole provider for her household, was admitted to Santevita Hospital on Sunday. Despite walking into the facility under her own power with perfectly normal pre-operative health reports, she passed away two days later, leaving behind her 16-year-old daughter.

The news of her untimely demise was shared with colleagues via the Assembly’s official WhatsApp group. Following her passing, Tiwari’s body was kept at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly premises at 1pm for colleagues and officials to offer their last prayers and pay their final respects.

According to information shared through the Jharkhand Assembly’s WhatsApp group, Tiwari’s condition deteriorated sharply following the surgery, which was performed by Dr. Rajesh Kumar Maru. In a development described as highly unusual and alarming for a standard procedure, she was reportedly transfused with eight units of blood and two units of plasma post-surgery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Information later emerged suggesting that an artery had been punctured during the operation, causing severe internal bleeding. The situation was further complicated by reports regarding the transfusion of cold blood and the subsequent onset of multiple organ failure. As her state became critical, she was transferred to Bhagwan Mahavir Medical Superspecialty Hospital on Sunday night. Despite the efforts of the emergency team, she tragically passed away on Tuesday at 9 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Information later emerged suggesting that an artery had been punctured during the operation, causing severe internal bleeding. The situation was further complicated by reports regarding the transfusion of cold blood and the subsequent onset of multiple organ failure. As her state became critical, she was transferred to Bhagwan Mahavir Medical Superspecialty Hospital on Sunday night. Despite the efforts of the emergency team, she tragically passed away on Tuesday at 9 am. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

This incident has sparked serious concerns regarding medical protocols and the accountability of healthcare providers. The transition from a common, low-risk surgery to a fatal outcome involving massive blood transfusions raises significant questions about the standard of care provided.

Local community members and colleagues have expressed deep grief and called for a thorough investigation. The loss of a single parent under such circumstances highlights a critical need for transparency in medical practices to maintain public trust in the healthcare system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Santevita Hospital officials could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Deceased’s brother Sunil Kumar Shukla confirmed the fact saying the incident left everyone shocked. “Death took place today. We all are confused about what to do. We never thought such a fate awaited a common surgery,” Shukla said.

An assembly staff member, Rahul Kumar, said a complaint was lodged in this connection at Lower Bazar police station. “A complaint has been lodged at Lower Bazar police station in this connection,” he said.

When asked by the officer-in-charge of Lower Bazar police station, Dayanand Kumar, whether the complaint was registered as an FIR, he said the process is ongoing. “The body has been sent to RIMS for an autopsy. I will talk to you later about the matter,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile the office of the Deputy Commissioner issued an amended emergency order to fast-track the post-mortem examination of a deceased woman under strict official supervision.

The administration mandated that the autopsy of the deceased, identified as Anjana Tiwari, wife of the late Deepak Kumar Shukla and resident of Balaji Apartment on Harihar Singh Road in Morhabadi, be conducted tonight.

To ensure absolute transparency and accuracy in the investigation, the procedure will be performed by a specially constituted Medical Board rather than a standard autopsy team. Furthermore, the entire medical evaluation will be recorded via mandatory videography from start to finish.

To maintain strict legal oversight during the sensitive procedure, Md. Zafar Hasnat, the Executive Magistrate of Sadar, Ranchi, has been officially deputed by the district administration to monitor the entire process in person at the hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The official directive has been forwarded to the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, and the Head of the Forensic Medicine Department for immediate execution.

Under these orders, hospital authorities must instantly form the medical board and secure a professional videographer to document the forensic analysis. Copies of the mandate have also been dispatched to senior police officials and local police stations to ensure coordinated security and administrative compliance throughout the night.